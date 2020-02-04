Pinarello launches Spring Collection Dogma F12 range

Pinarello Dogma F12 2020 Spring Collection

Pinarello has today launched a new range of colourways for its range-topping road race bike, the Dogma F12.

The all-new 2020 Spring Collection sees three new models enter the Italian brand's race bike lineup, with schemes spanning Blue Steel, Sideral Grey, and Venice Blue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 1 of 3

Pinarello Dogma F12 2020 Spring Collection

Image 2 of 3

Pinarello Dogma F12 2020 Spring Collection

Image 3 of 3

Pinarello Dogma F12 2020 Spring Collection

Read more

Rohan Dennis' Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight - gallery







Rohan Dennis' new Pinarello Bolide TT time trial bike







Chris Froome returns at Saitama Criterium with custom Pinarello F12 XLight

Available in either rim or disc brake variants, the new colours can be bought as complete bikes with varying specs, or as framesets, should you wish to build your own.

The three new options, which will begin shipping at the end of March, are an addition to the already-extensive number of choices available for the Dogma F12 which can be obtained via the MyWay customisation program.

The Dogma F12 has won plaudits ever since its launch in May 2019, and has earned its place on our roundup of the best carbon road bikes. The F12 was raced to a Tour de France one-two by Team Ineos' Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas in 2019.

An even-more-premium F12 X-Light, which sees a modified carbon layup for a 60g saving, was ridden by Chris Froome on his return to racing at the Saitama Criterium, as well as Ben Swift at the UCI Road World Championships, and will be used extensively by the team throughout the upcoming 2020 season. We recently got a closer look at the bike of the team's new signing Rohan Dennis at the Tour Down Under, ahead of the WorldTour opener in Adelaide.

Further information on the new collection can be found at Pinarello.com