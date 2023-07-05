Pimisi LRT station poses a safety risk for large crowds, police say

Ottawa police say the design of Pimisi LRT station 'does not facilitate the efficient handling of substantial crowds.' (Kate Porter/CBC - image credit)

The Pimisi LRT station near LeBreton Flats is unable to efficiently handle large crowds, Ottawa police say, after city departments partially closed the transit stop during Canada Day celebrations.

"The current design of Pimisi station does not facilitate the efficient handling of substantial crowds," Ottawa police said in an email to CBC.

The station is on Booth Street, west of the downtown core, just over the bridge from LeBreton Flats, a popular site for concerts and festivals, and a proposed future home of the Ottawa Senators.

Police said that because the station is situated on a lengthy bridge, it lacks alternative escape routes in emergencies.

According to police, that "deficiency" became apparent during the Canada Day festivities in 2022, when a medical emergency occurred on the bridge.



"The safety of those stranded on the bridge, as well as the responding personnel and the distressed individual, was compromised," police said.

This year, Pimisi station was partially closed during Canada Day festivities. OC Transpo designated the station available from 8 p.m. to 10:05 p.m. on July 1, to only those passengers with accessibility needs.

The decision to close the station, police said, was made in collaboration with Canadian Heritage, OC Transpo and a crowd management consultant who "raised concerns about overcrowding on Booth Street" during the Canada Day event the year before.

Police said "several issues" still arose on Booth Street between Wellington and Albert streets last weekend, but added those issues would have been "considerably worse" had temporary restrictions and alternate routes not been implemented.

In an email, the City of Ottawa said it understands and appreciates frustrations about the partial closure that were expressed by residents.

"Our on-site staff worked closely with the Ottawa Police Service to manage and assist crowds and ensure customers were provided safe and reliable service," the city's manager of rail operations, Derek Moran, said.

On Monday, OC Transpo reassured frustrated passengers that they won't encounter similar station restrictions when Bluesfest kicks off at LeBreton Flats on Thursday.

The website for Ottawa's Bluesfest says 250,000 fans attend each year and it is one of Canada's largest outdoor music festivals.