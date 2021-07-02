Pilots rescued after Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency landing off Hawaii coast, FAA says

A Boeing 737-200 cargo plane with two people aboard made an emergency landing in the water off the coast of Hawaii on Friday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilots of Transair Flight 810 reported engine trouble and attempted to return to Honolulu before they decided to land the plane in the ocean, officials said in a statement.

The pilots, who were en route to Maui, reported one engine was down and then lost their second engine before 2 a.m., ABC News reported citing the state's department of transportation.

Rescue workers in a Coast Guard helicopter located two people who had been in the downed interisland transport plane in the water and transported one of them to Queens Medical Center, according to a statement from U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Karin Evelyn.

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued the other person, Evelyn said. Debris from the plane is still in the water and the Coast Guard will evaluate the pollution at first light, she added.

Hospital officials said a 58-year-old was in the intensive care unit in critical condition, according to Hawaii News Now. A 50-year-old was also transported to the hospital in serious condition with a head injury and multiple lacerations, the outlet reported. A hospital spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

The Boeing 737 was unveiled late in the 1960s and is now the most popular airline plane still in production. About 200 737s have been destroyed in crashes and several hundred others have been involved in less serious accidents and incidents, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.

“For a jet that has been in production for so long and is being used so extensively, 203 hull-loss accidents can be considered a very good safety record,” said Harro Ranter, who runs the database. He said the plane’s accident rate improved dramatically from the first models to more recent ones that preceded the Max, which was grounded in March 2019 following two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

In April, just months after that plane was ungrounded late last year, several major airlines took some of the planes out of service again due to a potential electrical issue.

The plane involved in Friday’s emergency landing is 46 years old. It is a much earlier version of the 737 than the Max, and U.S. airlines no longer use the older model for passenger flights.

The FAA will investigate the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter it is sending a team of seven investigators.

In a statement, Boeing said it was in contact with the NTSB to "gather more information."

“We are aware of the reports out of Honolulu, Hawaii and are closely monitoring the situation," the company said in a statement.

The National Transportation Safety Board did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

