Pilot unhurt after plane goes down in field near Kemptville

The pilot of this small plane made an emergency landing Saturday just north of Kemptville, Ont. (Ottawa Fire Services - image credit)

The pilot of a small plane made an emergency landing in a field near Kemptville, Ont., Saturday after their engine failed in mid-air.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) received the call from Rideau Valley Soaring School around noon about one of their planes going down after a fuel leak.

The plane crashed in a field near the intersection of South Gower Boundary Road and Rideau River Road, OFS said.

The pilot, the lone occupant, told firefighters on scene they weren't hurt.

The plane suffered a broken wing, fire officials added. The fuel leak was small and firefighters were able to shut it off.