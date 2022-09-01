Pilot Threatens to Turn Plane Around in Viral TikTok that Claims Passengers Wouldn't Stop Airdropping Him Nudes

Close up shot of an unrecognisable woman's hand while holding a phone in an airplane

A Southwest Airlines pilot had to make an unconventional announcement last week on a flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when, according to a TikTok user, passengers persisted in sending him nude photos.

"So here's the deal, if this continues while we're on the ground, I'm going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody's going to have to get off, we're going to have to get security involved and [your] vacation is going to be ruined," he said in a clip posted to TikTok.

The user, @teighmars, noted in the caption that Southwest "takes airdropping nudes very seriously." The TikTok has been viewed more than 2 million times, with many commenters saying the pilot sounded like an exhausted father on a road trip.

Southwest said in a statement to PEOPLE that they cannot "validate the date, time or authenticity of the content."

"The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team's highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us," the statement said.