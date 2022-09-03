Plane down, pilot in custody after threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart store: Police

A small plane is down and its pilot is in police custody after threatening to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, the Benton County Sheriff’s office confirmed to ABC News Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to ABC News that the plane landed in a field in Ripley, Mississippi. The agency said the pilot was the only person on board.

Earlier Saturday morning, according to Flight tracker flightradar24, it appeared the plane had crashed in or near Curtis Lake about 5 miles north of Gravestown, Mississippi. Over 300,000 people were watching it on flightradar24 when it disappeared.

PHOTO: A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. (Rachel Mcwilliams via AP)

The Tupelo Police Department was notified that an airplane was flying over Tupelo at around 5 a.m. local time. The plane's pilot made contact with E911 and was threatening to crash intentionally, according to a statement from police.

The FAA confirmed that it was a Beechcraft King Air 90 plane that departed from Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday morning.

Police worked with Walmart and a nearby Dodge's to evacuate those stores and disperse people as much as possible. Police and all emergency services in the area were put on alert.

"Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," police said in a statement.

Flightradar24 showed the pilot had been flying in random circles far to the northwest of Tupelo, while flying very low and changing altitudes between 500 and 1500 mean sea level.

Mississippi state law enforcement were "closely monitoring" the situation, Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed on Twitter. The FAA said it is coordinating with local law enforcement and will investigate.

State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department. https://t.co/hQ8GxcR8s0 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 3, 2022

The pilot's condition is currently unknown.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

Plane down, pilot in custody after threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart store: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com