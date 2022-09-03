Plane down, pilot in custody after threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart store: Police

NADINE EL-BAWAB
·2 min read
Plane down, pilot in custody after threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart store: Police

A small plane is down and its pilot is in police custody after threatening to intentionally crash into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi, the Benton County Sheriff’s office confirmed to ABC News Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to ABC News that the plane landed in a field in Ripley, Mississippi. The agency said the pilot was the only person on board.

Earlier Saturday morning, according to Flight tracker flightradar24, it appeared the plane had crashed in or near Curtis Lake about 5 miles north of Gravestown, Mississippi. Over 300,000 people were watching it on flightradar24 when it disappeared.

PHOTO: A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. (Rachel Mcwilliams via AP)
PHOTO: A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatening to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. (Rachel Mcwilliams via AP)

The Tupelo Police Department was notified that an airplane was flying over Tupelo at around 5 a.m. local time. The plane's pilot made contact with E911 and was threatening to crash intentionally, according to a statement from police.

The FAA confirmed that it was a Beechcraft King Air 90 plane that departed from Tupelo Regional Airport Saturday morning.

Police worked with Walmart and a nearby Dodge's to evacuate those stores and disperse people as much as possible. Police and all emergency services in the area were put on alert.

"Citizens are asked to avoid that area until an all clear is given. With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," police said in a statement.

Flightradar24 showed the pilot had been flying in random circles far to the northwest of Tupelo, while flying very low and changing altitudes between 500 and 1500 mean sea level.

Mississippi state law enforcement were "closely monitoring" the situation, Gov. Tate Reeves confirmed on Twitter. The FAA said it is coordinating with local law enforcement and will investigate.

The pilot's condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

Plane down, pilot in custody after threatening to crash into Mississippi Walmart store: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • College Football is back — Here are all the new uniforms and helmets we have seen so far

    College football will look a little different this season. Many schools have already unveiled new uniforms and helmets that will be worn this year.

  • Pilot 'threatening to crash' plane into Walmart in Mississippi

    The pilot of a plane in Mississippi is threatening to crash his aircraft into a Walmart store. A statement put out by Tupelo Police Department (TPD) says at about 5am local time (11am UK time) they were notified in an emergency 911 call that a pilot was making the threat. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main.

  • 7 Ways Costco Tricks You Into Spending More

    For many Costco shoppers, the retail giant has a lot to offer. Being able to buy in bulk and get members-only deals on hot items are some of the biggest advantages of being a Costco cardholder....

  • Gun-toting Hamiltonian arrested on Simcoe trail

    Police in Norfolk County are crediting a sharp-eyed cyclist with getting a gun off the streets. According to acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP, a cyclist was pedalling along the Lynn Valley Trail near Victoria Street in Simcoe just after 2 p.m. on Thursday when they spotted someone on the trail with a firearm. The cyclist called police and officers converged on the area, arresting the suspect “without incident,” Sanchuk said in a video on social media. Officers from the OPP canine unit and emerg

  • Lakeshore's Underground Railroad museum to receive free roof renovation

    A historic site in Lakeshore is getting a new roof for free. A log house at the John Freeman Walls Historic Site and Underground Railroad Museum will have a roof with steel shingles that will make it water-tight. "We hope that this is a step toward continuing the theme of reconciliation for past, I guess you would say, 'sins of the ages'," said Tim Eansor, owner and president of Double AA Metal Roofing, the company behind the donation. The roofing company has donated one roof every year for the

  • Locals Watch as Pilot Threatening to Crash Circles Over Tupelo

    A pilot threatening to crash an airplane into a store in Mississippi, is an employee at Tupelo Regional Airport, local media reported police as saying on Saturday, September 3.In a Facebook post, the Tupelo Police Department said the pilot was threatening to crash the airport into a Walmart store on West Main Street in Tupelo.The department said it was in direct contact with the pilot, and had worked with the store to evacuate people and disperse them “as much as possible.”“With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” the department said, adding that it may be a Beechcraft King Air turboprop aircraft.Data on a flight tracking website showed the plane was a Beech C90A King Air registered to a private owner. The plane departed from Tupelo Regional Airport at 5:33 am local time on September 3, landed at 6:31, and left again at 7:45, according to the data.Video posted to social media by Sommer Burnett showed the aircraft circling as locals watch on.This is a developing story. Credit: Sommer Burnett via Storyful

  • Retailers are flashing warning signs of tough times ahead. Here's why Walmart and Costco are poised to win if things worsen, while department stores could suffer.

    Everyone from Dollar Tree to Walmart is benefitting from shoppers "trading down" to cheaper products, but it's hurting mid-range retailers.

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord