Pilot seriously injured in plane crash shortly after takeoff at Johnson County airport

A pilot suffered serious injuries when the plane he was flying crashed shortly after takeoff over the weekend at a Johnson County airport, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The single-engine plane, a 2022 Rans S-7S Courier, crashed about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after taking off to the west from the Gardner Municipal Airport, 31905 W. 175th St., according to the online crash report.

The 61-year-old pilot from Kansas City, Kansas, was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. A 42-year-old passenger from Roseville, California, had minor injuries.

The aircraft was registered to the pilot, who has a private pilot certificate, according to the FAA pilot registry.

As of Monday morning, the KHP did not yet know the cause of the crash.