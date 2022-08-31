Pilot Program Hits the Ground Running: Expands Impact Through Partnership

Truth in Accounting
·4 min read

Truth in Accounting Partners with the University of Denver

Christine Kuglin, CPA, CFE, JD

Director of Truth in Accounting, University of Denver
Director of Truth in Accounting, University of Denver

Truth in Accounting State Ranking

Burden States &amp; Surplus States
Burden States & Surplus States

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you know when the winds of change are blowing? Great minds come together and share their knowledge and passion for truth, ethical leadership, transparency, and accountability. Aren't we ready for that?

And indeed the winds of change are blowing. Truth in Accounting (TIA), the humble non-profit started in 2002 by Sheila Weinberg, a feisty, ethically driven CPA with a passion for accountability, is now partnering with the University of Denver Daniels College of Business.

The partnership of these two respected institutions is a win for the accounting field, public service, and government accountability.

Official launch:

Oct. 25,  7:00 PM

Marcus Room 125, University of Denver School of Accountancy

Discussion Panel & Report Release 2022 Financial State of the States

How did the states fair after Covid relief money? What accounting practices are shaping policy making the better or worse? Where does each state rank in debt?

Recently completing a four-part blog TIA is hitting the ground running by positioning themselves to pilot the feasibility of Colorado updating the government filing standards to mirror that of the SEC standards for publicly traded companies. Florida was the first state to require this change by law and Michigan is following suit with a feasibility study happening at the local level. TIA is currently in a letter-writing campaign to the Government Accounting Standards Board as they are in an open comment period on changes to certain risk disclosures. Beyond the three premiere reports completed each year, TIA was commissioned by a private business owner to do a financial analysis of his county. The CEO is using the information to educate his county because he wants citizens to have all of the facts in regard to their local government. He said, "it goes beyond a D or an R next to your name, it's about having all of the facts when you have the discussions."

Directing our efforts at the University is Christine Kuglin, CPA, CFE, and an actively licensed attorney. She won the National American Bar Association Tax Championship for the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2019. She was an instructor at MSU Denver for four years where she was awarded Instructor of the Year by the Faculty Senate and the College of Business. There, she supervised a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program that prepared thousands of tax returns each year for families in the urban Denver area, underscoring her experience in government accountability, transparency, and ethical practices. This program was awarded the national teaching award by the Small Business Institute in 2016. Christine previously helped write multi-million-dollar NASA grants as an accountant and assisted in a Justice for All Grant with the Colorado Bar Association. She is currently the Program Chair for the Western Region of the Western American Accounting Association. Before joining Truth in Accounting and the University of Denver, Christine served as Chair of the School of Professional Accounting at Eastern Washington University, where she developed a fully online Master of Professional Accounting degree program.

Truth in Accounting has been a trusted resource for government financial analysis for over 20 years, educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable, and transparent information. TIA was instrumental in bringing better financial disclosure to governments, especially in the area of state and local government pensions and other retirement liabilities. And now Truth in Accounting is partnered with an R1 research institute. This is the most prestigious level of research status given to universities. The University of Denver is known for its academic rigor and a long commitment to teaching ethical leadership.

This partnership will provide faculty and students with research, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities, allowing students and faculty to gain an in-depth understanding of government accounting and budget processes at the city, state, and federal levels. Concurrently, they will also assist with analyzing and extracting data from government financial documents to help produce the annual flagship reports of Truth in Accounting: the Financial State of the Union, the Financial State of the States, and the Financial State of the Cities. This partnership brings a new level of ethical leadership, transparency, and progress to all levels of the government for the good of the people.

                                                                                                                  ###



Founded in 2002, Truth in Accounting is the only organization that cuts through politicization and accounting tricks, presenting a transparent and nonpartisan analysis of government finances. Truth in Accounting is recognized by the IRS as a non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

Attachments

CONTACT: Judi Willard Truth in Accounting 217-801-5821 jwillard@truthinaccounting.org


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick. Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O'Connor was injured in last week's 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal. “Getting a player of Vernon's calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Redblacks outlast Elks 25-18, post second win of season

    EDMONTON — Even playing the last-place Ottawa Redblacks couldn’t help the Edmonton Elks snap their horrendous home slump. Backup quarterback Caleb Evans scored a pair of short-yardage touchdowns as the Redblacks put together their strongest showing of the season in a 25-18 victory over the Elks on Saturday. It was only the second win of the CFL season for the Redblacks (2-8), who snapped a two-game skid. “I thought our defence did a good job getting take-aways and tackling them in space and maki

  • Bianca Andreescu pleads for outfit change at US Open: 'This dress is so bad'

    Bianca Andreescu let everyone know what she thought of her outfit for Monday's US Open match.

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • 6 potential landing spots if Patrick Kane decides to move

    What would be the best landing spot for Patrick Kane if he chooses to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks?

  • Marino advances to third round of U.S. Open with straight-sets win over Snigur

    NEW YORK — Vancouver's Rebecca Marino advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Ukraine's Daria Snigur on Wednesday. Marino fired 13 aces in the match to Snigur's one, and won 74 per cent of first-serve points. Marino took advantage of some spotty play from Snigur, who had 48 unforced errors, including one while facing match point. The Canadian broke Snigur three times on eight chances, and saved five of the seven break points she faced. Marino advanced to the thi

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the