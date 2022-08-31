Pilot Program Hits the Ground Running: Expands Impact Through Partnership

Truth in Accounting Partners with the University of Denver

Christine Kuglin, CPA, CFE, JD

Director of Truth in Accounting, University of Denver

Truth in Accounting State Ranking

Burden States & Surplus States

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you know when the winds of change are blowing? Great minds come together and share their knowledge and passion for truth, ethical leadership, transparency, and accountability. Aren't we ready for that?

And indeed the winds of change are blowing. Truth in Accounting (TIA), the humble non-profit started in 2002 by Sheila Weinberg, a feisty, ethically driven CPA with a passion for accountability, is now partnering with the University of Denver Daniels College of Business.

The partnership of these two respected institutions is a win for the accounting field, public service, and government accountability.

Official launch:

Oct. 25, 7:00 PM

Marcus Room 125, University of Denver School of Accountancy

Discussion Panel & Report Release 2022 Financial State of the States

How did the states fair after Covid relief money? What accounting practices are shaping policy making the better or worse? Where does each state rank in debt?

Recently completing a four-part blog TIA is hitting the ground running by positioning themselves to pilot the feasibility of Colorado updating the government filing standards to mirror that of the SEC standards for publicly traded companies. Florida was the first state to require this change by law and Michigan is following suit with a feasibility study happening at the local level. TIA is currently in a letter-writing campaign to the Government Accounting Standards Board as they are in an open comment period on changes to certain risk disclosures. Beyond the three premiere reports completed each year, TIA was commissioned by a private business owner to do a financial analysis of his county. The CEO is using the information to educate his county because he wants citizens to have all of the facts in regard to their local government. He said, "it goes beyond a D or an R next to your name, it's about having all of the facts when you have the discussions."

Directing our efforts at the University is Christine Kuglin, CPA, CFE, and an actively licensed attorney. She won the National American Bar Association Tax Championship for the University of Denver Sturm College of Law in 2019. She was an instructor at MSU Denver for four years where she was awarded Instructor of the Year by the Faculty Senate and the College of Business. There, she supervised a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program that prepared thousands of tax returns each year for families in the urban Denver area, underscoring her experience in government accountability, transparency, and ethical practices. This program was awarded the national teaching award by the Small Business Institute in 2016. Christine previously helped write multi-million-dollar NASA grants as an accountant and assisted in a Justice for All Grant with the Colorado Bar Association. She is currently the Program Chair for the Western Region of the Western American Accounting Association. Before joining Truth in Accounting and the University of Denver, Christine served as Chair of the School of Professional Accounting at Eastern Washington University, where she developed a fully online Master of Professional Accounting degree program.

Truth in Accounting has been a trusted resource for government financial analysis for over 20 years, educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable, and transparent information. TIA was instrumental in bringing better financial disclosure to governments, especially in the area of state and local government pensions and other retirement liabilities. And now Truth in Accounting is partnered with an R1 research institute. This is the most prestigious level of research status given to universities. The University of Denver is known for its academic rigor and a long commitment to teaching ethical leadership.

This partnership will provide faculty and students with research, mentorship, and scholarship opportunities, allowing students and faculty to gain an in-depth understanding of government accounting and budget processes at the city, state, and federal levels. Concurrently, they will also assist with analyzing and extracting data from government financial documents to help produce the annual flagship reports of Truth in Accounting: the Financial State of the Union, the Financial State of the States, and the Financial State of the Cities. This partnership brings a new level of ethical leadership, transparency, and progress to all levels of the government for the good of the people.

Founded in 2002, Truth in Accounting is the only organization that cuts through politicization and accounting tricks, presenting a transparent and nonpartisan analysis of government finances. Truth in Accounting is recognized by the IRS as a non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3). All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

