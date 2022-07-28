Pilot OK after plane crashes outside Dallas Executive Airport on Thursday

The pilot of a small plane that crashed Thursday outside Dallas Executive Airport is conscious and OK, according to media reports.

The single engine plane crashed around 2:45 p.m. in a wooded area of Boulder Park in Dallas, about a half mile south of the airport.

The Dallas fire department said the pilot was the only person on board the Piper PA-32. No structures were damaged and there was no fuel leak. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.