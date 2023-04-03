Pilot and Nurse Dead, 1 Crew Member Injured After Medical Helicopter Crashes While Landing in Alabama

The helicopter was on its way to pick up a hiker in physical distress and take the patient to a local hospital when the crash occurred in Shelby County

Two members of a medical helicopter crew are dead and one is in critical condition after their aircraft crashed in Shelby County, Ala., on Sunday evening.

The crash took place just after 5:30 p.m., according to a news conference with chief deputy of the Shelby County Sheriff's office Clay Hammac. He explained that the helicopter had been sent to transport a hiker in the city of Chelsea, who was reporting breathing problems and chest pains, to a local hospital.

The crash occurred upon landing, when deputies on scene were already present attempting to clear a landing zone. Per the news conference, deputies attempted to extract the crew, as the craft was on fire, and "did the best they could to render aid."

One member of the crew died at the crash site, while two others were taken to the hospital. A second victim died at the hospital, while the third remains gravely injured.

According to WBRC, Shelby County Coroner's office confirmed the identities of the two deaths Monday: Pilot Marc Gann, 63, and nurse Samuel Russell, 43.

Air Methods, the company which owns the LifeSaver helicopter, said in a statement that the helicopter experienced an accident upon landing and asked for "thoughts and prayers" for all impacted by the tragedy.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been called in to assist in an investigation of the crash, Hammac said.

Brenda Gann, the widow of Marc Gann, provided a statement to WBRC regarding her late husband, which reads: "Marc loved his family, co-workers, and community. Marc lived by the motto 'It's not the destination but the journey.' His journey involved a life dedicating his service to saving soldiers, saving lives, and making a difference in this world."

