Pilot who landed plane on Missouri highway challenges DUI arrest, license revocation

A Johnson County man who was arrested after landing an airplane on a Missouri highway earlier this month has filed a court petition challenging the revocation of his driving privileges.

An attorney representing John Seesing, 35, of Prairie Village said the Missouri State Highway Patrol improperly stopped and arrested Seesing and didn’t have reason to believe he was flying under the influence when he landed a plane on westbound Interstate 70 near Oak Grove, according to a petition filed Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Seesing claims that he did not refuse a drug or alcohol test, according to court records. The petition says Seesing’s driving privileges are scheduled to be revoked in Missouri on July 30. Seesing petitioned for and was granted a hearing on Aug. 25 in Jackson County court to challenge the revocation.

He was arrested July 15 on suspicion of being intoxicated with drugs and alcohol when he landed the plane on I-70 just before 2:45 a.m., said Sgt. Andy Bell, a spokesman for the highway patrol.

He was also arrested on suspicion of DWI, careless and imprudent actions that involved a crash, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the arrest report.

No charges have been filed.

Ashley Repp, an attorney representing Seesing, did not comment on the case other than to say that Seesing is maintaining his innocence.

Pilot’s driving record

Records show that Seesing has a history of traffic violations and license suspensions.

In 2017, he was pulled over by highway patrol while traveling eastbound on U.S. 60 for speeding and a registration violation, but a computer check also found that his Nevada license had been suspended, according to a citation issued by the highway patrol.

He was charged with driving on a highway without a valid license and speeding in August 2017. Seesing was fined a total of $322 for both instances, and his license was suspended until further notice from the court in December 2017.

Story continues

He never paid either fine, according to court records.

Seesing’s license had been suspended two other times in Missouri, according to a driving record obtained from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

In November 2011, Seesing lost his license for a year for refusing to take a drug or alcohol test.

He was alleged of driving while his license was suspended in May 2012 in Kansas. In November 2012, his license was suspended again because his license had too many points.

At the time of his July arrest, Seesing had a Kansas license and insurance, according to court records.

Seesing obtained his student pilot certificate in January 2020, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s airmen registry. Student pilots are allowed to fly alone but cannot carry passengers.