Pilot killed in Croydon, New Hampshire helicopter crash

At least one person is dead following a helicopter crash in New Hampshire late Sunday night, local officials said.

The helicopter crashed about 10:30 p.m. in a swampy area of Sullivan County, Croydon Fire Department Chief Jason Rook told USA TODAY.

The aircraft went down in the town of Croydon, about 45 miles northwest of the state's capital city of Concord.

The Federal Aviation Administration could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY.

Officials: Pilot killed in crash

Croydon said the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft when it crashed.

The pilot's name was not immediately released and it was not immediately known if anyone else was hurt.

Aircraft was headed to Rhode Island

According to local NBC 5 TV, the pilot was a 73-year-old man from Loudon, New Hampshire working for JBI Helicopter Services.

New Hampshire Fish & Game said the pilot was headed to Rhode Island for work when the aircraft crashed, the outlet reported.

Local officials said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

