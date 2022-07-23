Pilot hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing near small San Jose airport

A map of the southern San Francisco Bay Area shows the location of Reid-Hillview Airport in east San Jose

The pilot of a single-engine airplane was hospitalized following a crash Friday night in San Jose, according to authorities.

Units responded to a call at 7:12 p.m. in the area of Ocala Avenue and Karl Street near Reid-Hillview Airport, a general aviation facility owned by Santa Clara County, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The pilot, described as an adult male, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The Piper PA-32 crashed while departing from the airport, according to Lynn Lunsford, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson.

Power lines were downed on the 2100 block of Evelyn Avenue, police said: "Officers are contacting residents in the affected area. Please avoid the area as crews respond to secure the downed power lines."

Crews from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. were on the scene. No damage to properties has been reported, police said.

Roads in the area will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, police said. Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are responding.

Representatives from the San Jose Fire Department and NTSB could not immediately be reached for comment.

