Pilot flying his wife and friends to the Rose Bowl dies in crash at Utah airport

A pilot flying his wife and friends to the Rose Bowl died in a crash at a Utah airport, reports say.

Nathan Ricks, 62, of Alpine, was behind the wheel of his privately owned plane with his wife and two other passengers Tuesday, Jan. 2, on Provo Airport’s main runway, according to a Facebook post from the city of Provo.

The group was on its way to the Rose Bowl, according to multiple Facebook posts from friends.

The plane crashed “immediately after takeoff,” and Ricks was killed instantly, city officials said. Another passenger, who was in the cockpit with Ricks, was taken to the hospital for critical injuries but is expected to recover. Ricks’ wife and another passenger had minor injuries.

“We lost a beloved husband, father, mentor, friend, and leader,” his family said in a statement to ABC4. “He loved life to the fullest, especially the wonderful people around the world that touched his life, and he theirs through his business pursuits. He loved Utah and was all-in on making it a better place to live, work, and play for his grandkids and Utahns alike.”

Ricks was a “marketer, international public speaker, Nu Skin 20 Million Dollar Circle Member,” according to his Facebook page.

“My heart hurts for the loss of this great man because he worked tirelessly to change the world,” one colleague wrote on Facebook. “For those who are unfamiliar with Nate, he is a legend in our industry earning in excess of $50 Million and is one of the largest real estate developers in Utah.”

Others also echoed the sentiment.

“Nathan Ricks is the greatest mentor I have ever had,” another colleague wrote on Facebook. “Nathan was a legend. If you knew him or had the opportunity to learn from him, you know what I mean.”

The crash remains under investigation by “NTSB, FAA, and representatives from the aircraft manufacturer,” according to city officials. The Provo Airport remains closed and is not expected to open earlier than Thursday morning.

“The Provo Airport is working with its airline partners, Allegiant Air and Breeze Airways, to resume operations as quickly as possible,” officials said.

