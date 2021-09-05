Pilot in Bournemouth Air Festival crash deserves a medal, say rescuers

The plane crash - UkNewsinPictures

The pilot of the wingwalker plane which crashed into Bournemouth harbour during an air display deserves a medal, according to rescuers.

The two-seat biplane had been taking part in the Bournemouth Air Festival when it came down in Poole Harbour, near Sandbanks, on Saturday afternoon.

Libby Chambers, her partner, Alan Badenhorst, and their three children had been watching the air show from a dinghy and witnessed the crash.

“The pilot was straight out and I remember he pulled the wingwalker out and she was in quite a state really – she was petrified and couldn’t stop screaming,” Ms Chambers told the Bournemouth Echo.

The family went to rescue the pilot and wingwalker and pulled them into their dinghy.

“The pilot was incredible, he deserves a medal – I have no idea how he missed the rocks, the marker and the boats – he was just out of this world,” added Ms Chambers.

Wingwalkers perform at Bournemouth Air Festival - Ed Brown/Alamy Live

Dorset Police said the two crew members suffered minor injuries. The wreckage of a biplane has now been recovered.

A crane was used to lift it intact from the seabed onto a recovery vessel at 4pm on Sunday while crowds watched on from the bank of the Haven Hotel, just 50ft from where the aircraft entered the water.

As this was going on, planes could be heard overhead as the festival resumed for its final day following Saturday’s suspension.

Eyewitness Gill Jarvis, 50, from Christchurch, was on an open-top bus with her daughter when she saw the plane crash.

“We hadn’t quite set off on the Swanage ferry and it just happened in front of our eyes,” she told the PA news agency.

“I think the engine was off and it was silent. So you couldn’t really hear anything. And then it just suddenly went in the sea.”

The plane is lifted from the sea in the Sandbanks area of Poole Harbour after it crashed - Andrew Matthew/PA

She described hearing news of the crew’s survival as “a huge relief”.

Organisers of the display, which attracts thousands of people each year, said the flying schedule had been suspended for the rest of the day but was going ahead as planned on Sunday.

“We would like to thank the RNLI, Coastguard, South West Ambulance, Dorset Police, Poole Harbour Commissioners and all those who took part in the rescue of the two people aboard the aircraft,” the organisers said.

“It is a huge relief for all those involved in the air festival that the incident has resulted in the display crew being removed from the water safe and well.”