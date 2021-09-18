Pillsbury's Pumpkin Cookie Dough Is Filled With Cream Cheese Chips (and Safe to Eat Raw!)

Photo credit: Instagram @sna_ckfoodie



UPDATED: Sept. 17, 2021 at 10:24 a.m.

There's something about fall that makes us want to bake nonstop, and Pillsbury makes it easy with its range of premade cookie doughs. The time has come yet again to enjoy its seasonal goodies, including the Pumpkin Cookie Dough!

Last year, Pillsbury tweaked its Pumpkin Cookie Dough so that it's safe to eat straight out of the packaging. Hey, sometimes you don't want to turn on the oven and wait 14 to 18 minutes to bake (and another 3 minutes for them to cool) before diving in. So now we have the option to eat them right away. Consider it confirmed that this cookie dough is back in stores for fall 2021!

Just like last year, the treat consists of pumpkin-flavored cookie dough that is filled with cream cheese-flavored chips. Each package includes 12 precut pieces of cookie dough. Typically, Pillsbury’s cookie dough is cut into 24 pieces, but this particular one makes “Big Cookies” for an even more satisfying bite. You can expect to find the Pumpkin Cookie Dough in grocery stores for a limited time for two for $5, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. Happy fall, y’all!

ORIGINAL STORY: July 28, 2020 at 4:37 p.m.

It’s almost that time of year where we swap all of our typical foods for pumpkin-flavored versions. That means your desserts will be loaded with sweet pumpkin flavor, including Pillsbury’s Pumpkin Cookie Dough. The refrigerated aisle is calling our names.

The ready-to-bake cookie dough is pumpkin-flavored and mixed with cream cheese-flavored chips. Although the flavor isn’t new, they’re certainly different than they were last year. Pillsbury is in the process of making all of its cookie dough products safe to eat raw by the end of this summer, including the Pumpkin. So you won’t have to wait until they’re done baking before you eat them. In fact, you don’t have to bake them at all!

Just like the old version, the Pumpkin Cookie Dough is made up of 12 precut cookies, not Pillsbury’s usual 24. That means if you choose to bake them, you’ll get giant cookies (or a couple more mouthfuls of dough).

Best Products has reached out to Pillsbury to find out when exactly we can expect to find the new Pumpkin Cookie Dough in stores. Last year, they were available from August to November at major retailers, so hopefully we can expect the same now.

