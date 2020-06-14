Pillsbury’s New Confetti Sugar Cookie Dough Lets You Bake It or Eat It Raw

Photo credit: Instagram @junkfoodinthetrunk3

Pillsbury has made a huge switch with its ready-to-bake cookie dough, and it allows us to enjoy the sweet treat even more. A few months ago, people began spotting new packaging on Pillsbury’s cookie dough, indicating that it was now safe to eat, in addition to being baked. It’s available in Strawberry Cheesecake and Reese’s Peanut Butter varieties, and now it’s also Confetti Sugar Cookie.

With the new cookie dough formula, you can choose to bake the Confetti Sugar Cookie as you normally would, by placing the precut chunks on a cookie sheet. But now you also have the option of opening the package and safely diving in (and isn’t that what you do with at least one piece anyway?). The sugar cookies are filled with rainbow sprinkles, so they add something special to the dough and make it more colorful and fun.

Unlike most Pillsbury cookie dough that are precut into 24 pieces, these Confetti Sugar Cookie ones are cut into 12, which means that they’re twice the size as the normal ones. You’ll either get a giant cookie or hunk of dough out of the deal, so either way you’re winning. It’s basically the best of both worlds of the Funfetti Sugar Cookie Mix and Edible Funfetti Cookie Dough.

Instagram account @junkfoodinthetrunk3 found the new Confetti Sugar Cookie dough — which already existed in the just-bake option — at Harris Teeter, and it’s listed on the website for Dave’s Supermarket. So keep your eyes peeled the next time you’re in the refrigerated department.

If the new way of Pillsbury gives us the option of eating raw dough or baking it, we can totally get behind the change.

