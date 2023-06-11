Can a pill really make you younger?

The blue and white can looks like any other you might find in the soft drinks aisle. Yet UDA – which stands for United to Defeat Ageing – is more than a new kombucha; it is a blend of seven longevity-promoting supplements that promises to slow down the ageing process.

The drink is one of a new genre of longevity molecules, which target ageing on a cellular level – seeking to hold back the degradation of our DNA that happens as we get older. It’s a formula to keep our bodies younger for longer. Not a bad promise from a can.

Until recently, anti-ageing panaceas seemed like sci-fi, and UDA’s offering is indeed still a prototype, awaiting a novel food licence. But the longevity molecules within it are all already available in supplement form.

Major players including Amway, Solgar, GNC Holdings and Herbalife all offer products containing key longevity molecules such as NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide), AKG (alpha-ketoglutarate), L-theanine and more. These supplements focus on cell replenishment, with the aim of extending our “healthspan” – or the “life in our years”, as the drink’s creator Avi Roy, an Oxford-educated biomedical scientist and former president of the UK’s Biogerontology Research Foundation, puts it.

Rather than making us 21 again, or helping us freeze in time in the manner that Silicon Valley billionaires appear to be hoping for, this booming field in longevity supplements is focused on making us age slower, better and stronger, and has emerged from years of gerontology research at medical institutes around the world.

The mission of much of that research, explains Matt Kaeberlein, director of the Healthy Aging and Longevity Research Institute at the University of Washington, is finding the “hallmarks of ageing”, 10 or so of which have now “mostly” been agreed upon. These include telomere shortening, where the cells become so short they can no longer divide, rendering them inactive – a process that has not only been associated with ageing but with elevated cancer and death risk.

Other tell-tale signs of ageing include a drop in mitochondrial function – in layman’s terms, the cell’s battery running low; and genomic instability, where processes that control how cells divide become defective. “We can have an impact directly on those hallmarks,” Kaeberlein says. “Either slowing degradation down, or in some cases actually reversing the damaging processes so that you can restore function.”

Given that age remains the biggest threat to our health (the World Health Organisation listed it as a condition in its own right for the first time in its 2018 International Classification of Diseases), this seems like cause for optimism. While discoveries in medicine have radically altered how long we can stay alive, when it comes to healthspan, the science has been lagging behind. Having made leaps in understanding how to cure terminal disease and illness, the medical world, says Roy, must turn its attention to the “things that can help us thrive”.

He points to NMN (a naturally occurring molecule), which is one of those ingredients contained in his longevity can. Popularised by David Sinclair, the Harvard professor whose claims about its benefits have earned him cult status, “it has been shown to increase NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which play a critical role in DNA repair, energy production and cellular signalling,” says Roy. That includes reversing mitochondrial dysfunction, one of those primary hallmarks of cellular ageing.

But NMN isn’t the only longevity molecule the industry is excited about. Polyphenol quercetin removes harmful older cells before they accumulate; antioxidant AKG inhibits protein degradation in muscles; urolithin A has been shown to re-energise cells; and some research has found that synthetic hormone DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) slows ageing in both cells and skin. Quercetin, the most mainstream, is sold by vitamin giant Solgar for £20.50 for a jar of 50 capsules, while Holland & Barrett also has an own-brand offering.

In longevity circles, Metformin – a Type 2 diabetes drug similar to weight-loss drug Ozempic – is a regular fixture. It’s taken by diehards including Bryan Johnson, the US entrepreneur who earlier this year made headlines with a body modification plan he hopes will see him last forever. Johnson’s $2m-a-year (£1.6m) routine involves popping 100 pills a day; tracking every area of his health, from hearing to liver function; and employing a team of 30 doctors and scientists to ensure that any opportunity to wind back the clock is being seized. “I let a system of data and science run my body,” 45-year-old Johnson told a recent documentary. His regime is responsible for shedding five biological years off his age and giving him the lung capacity of a teenager.

For those baulking at the prospect of Johnson’s uber-intensive programme, supplements are likely the easiest point of entry to the world of life extension. Yet many within the healthy ageing field feel there haven’t been large enough trials to prove that they work in practice in the human body in the doses being administered in supplement form.

Prof Richard Barker OBE, a former UCL professor and member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on health longevity, says many ingredients are being championed off the back of “largely anecdotal evidence or quite small [human] studies”. Even Sinclair’s latest research, for example, featured only 30 participants; the largest NMN trial to date studied 80 people. Unlike the thousands or even tens of thousands of patients typically involved in pharmaceutical companies’ trials, this nascent industry so far relies on either smaller cohorts, or rodent trials not yet replicated in humans.

That’s not to minimise the promise of those early results. Barker takes DHEA each day, spurred on by initial studies, even though he acknowledges that “hard evidence” on its benefits among large swathes of the population is wanting. “As the field continues to mature, we will need proper clinical studies of some of these molecules in order to establish in large numbers the circumstantial evidence the small studies bear out.”

In fact, it’s a subject that made headlines recently when leading Silicon Valley researcher Cynthia Kenyon called for governments and charities to step in to drive and fund this area of science. She highlighted that the research is underfunded and ignored by the pharmaceutical industry because many of the drugs are unpatented and relatively cheap, therefore unlikely to drive profits. As supplements rather than medicine, longevity molecules are typically spared the rigorous regulatory approval process, which could mean “there’s really no incentive for these companies that are marketing the supplements to actually show that they work,” according to Kaeberlein. “And if they did a clinical trial, they might find out that it doesn’t work.

So in fact, there’s a disincentive for these companies [to prove their efficacy],” he says. Of those claiming to aid healthy lifespan while doing nothing of the sort, one small benefit is that their effects are mild – or non-existent – enough to mean they “aren’t going to hurt anybody, at least not badly”.

Kaeberlein is one of several scientists warning of the longevity molecule industry’s potential to be riddled with “snake oil”, and agrees with Barker that large-scale human studies are non-negotiable if it is to prove its worth. He also cites resveratrol, a polyphenol found in plants (and red wine) that was the “wonder molecule” of its day 15 years ago, as a cautionary tale. Early research purported that it was antioxidant-rich enough to ward off cholesterol build-up and heart attacks – but the promises that helped its reputation flourish were, Kaeberlein says, “not reproducible, and resveratrol, in fact, has no effect on lifespan, or healthspan, at least in mice. So I think that’s an example of one [molecule] that has got into the public consciousness and turned out to be completely based on garbage science.”

Kaeberlein’s lab is playing the longer game when it comes to establishing what can help us to live better for longer. One main area of focus is rapamycin, a drug that has been found to extend healthy lifespan in a number of trials in mice and fruit flies; he is also involved in the University of Washington’s Dog Aging Project, which, because of the speed with which dogs grow old, means “we can actually get answers in a reasonable timeframe”. He foresees being able to prove the efficacy of certain interventions in the next five to 10 years.

In the shorter term, the guaranteed way to increase healthy lifespan remains, rather boringly, a healthy diet and exercise. “Your genes are your management challenge, not your destiny,” Barker says. “So you can make a huge difference to your healthy lifespan by the way you live, what you eat, the exercise you do, the nutritional supplements you take.” More personalised testing and epigenetics (how environment and behaviour affect the functionality of your genes) can help to further drill down into how we’re ageing, and what we can do about it, Barker adds. It’s entirely possible that longevity molecules will play a role in that – but just as we’re understanding what our bodies need to stay well for longer, equally key is learning how remedies for individual ailments co-exist.

“We really have no understanding of what happens when you start to stack many, many different molecules,” Kaeberlein warns of longevity multi-ingredient formulas like Roy’s. As well as which combinations work, ascertaining the correct dosages, and exactly what works for which people, and why, will be a necessary area of future research if the longevity supplement industry really wants to be more than a flash in the molecular pan.

Roy accepts that, scientifically speaking, there has been nothing “that absolutely proves that your drug or your supplement will help this person avoid diseases of ageing, and live a long, healthy life – and that is something that the field needs desperately”. Still, he can’t help but be excited at the prospect of a richer, longer future, and welcomes the idea that advanced medical knowledge combined with strides being made in artificial intelligence may speed up the development of longevity therapies yet more.

Is his creation the perfect first step on the path to a longer, healthier life? “I’m sure there’s room for improvement,” he admits. But you can’t argue with the vision. “One thing’s for sure, the potential rewards are worth the effort.”

