Pilibos' Anto Balian, Blair's Timmy Anderson lead scoring fest

From an entertainment perspective, Tuesday's opening basketball game in the St. Francis tournament featuring junior guard Anto Balian of Pilibos against sophomore guard Timmy Anderson of Blair gave fans all they wanted to see.

Balian scored 38 points and Anderson contributed 37 points. Pilibos won 96-78.

Anderson came in averaging 34 points a game and Balian was at 30 points. Balian had a 16-point second quarter to give Pilibos (9-3) a 52-35 halftime lead.

Shalhevet 46, North Torrance 44: Sam Jacobson made two free throws with 16 seconds to break a 44-44 tie and lift Shalhevet (11-4) to victory. The sophomore finished with 18 points. Aiden Bitran had 24 points.

Westlake 70, Oak Hills 56: Austin Maziasz finished with 28 points for Westlake (12-3).

El Camino Real 64, Santa Monica 55: Lucas Le led the improved Royals at St. Francis, aided by several players who became eligible this week.

Long Beach Poly 93, Rio Mesa 54: The Jackrabbits rolled to victory at St. Francis.

Loyola 71, Orange 30: The Cubs finally unveiled standout returnee Jonas de Krassel, who had been sidelined all season because of an ankle injury. He scored 10 points in his season debut.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 90, Sylmar 40: Mercy Miller scored 28 points for the Knights.

Bishop Alemany 60, Maranatha 52: Jared Mims scored 17 points and Logan Dorsey 15 for Alemany, which was strengthened by the addition of three transfer students, all of whom scored in double figures.

Bishop Montgomery 52, Sun Valley Poly 45: The Williams brothers combined for 30 points.

Lynwood 78, Palisades 57: Jason Crowe Jr. had 46 points for Lynwood in the Classic at Damien.

Saugus 71, Leuzinger 53: Justin Perez led Saugus with 24 points.

Calabasas 65, Schurr 37: Freshman Grayson Coleman had 15 points for 10-3 Calabasas.

St. Bonaventure 73, Burbank 69: Dylan Benner finished with 25 points for St. Bonaventure.

Cleveland 54, Orangewood Academy 49: Souljah Niles, who played for City champion Taft last season, had 15 points in his Cleveland debut.

