Pilgrim's Pride pleads guilty to chicken price-fixing charge, to pay $107.9 mln fine
By Jonathan Stempel
Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp, one of thelargest U.S. poultry producers, pleaded guilty and was sentencedto pay a $107.9 million fine on Tuesday to settle federalcharges it conspired to fix chicken prices and passed on thecosts to consumers and other purchasers.
Chief Executive Fabio Sandri entered the guilty plea on thecompany's behalf at a hearing before U.S. District Judge RaymondMoore in Denver. A plea agreement had been reached in October.
The plea followed the indictments last year of 10 poultryindustry executives, including former Pilgrim's Pride ChiefExecutives Jayson Penn and Bill Lovette, on price-fixingcharges. All 10 have pleaded not guilty.
Pilgrim's Pride is based in Greeley, Colorado, and ownedmainly by Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA.
It was the first U.S. poultry company to settle charges thatcompanies conspired from 2012 to at least 2019 to reduceproduction in order to boost prices of broiler chickens, whichaccount for most chicken meat consumed in the United States.
Prosecutors estimated that Pilgrim Pride's illegal activityaffected at least $361 million in sales of its broiler chickenproducts.
The fine was less than federal guidelines recommendedbecause of the company's "substantial assistance," Moore said.
Tyson Foods Inc, another poultry producer, has saidit was cooperating with the Justice Department probe under acorporate leniency program.
Pilgrim's Pride, Tyson, Perdue Farms Inc and Sanderson FarmsInc are also facing federal lawsuits in Chicago byconsumers, restaurants, supermarket chains and food distributorsover alleged price rigging dating back to 2008.
The producers were accused there of using data from anoutside service to review rivals' production and pricingactivities, which should have remained confidential.
Chick-fil-A, Kroger Co, Walmart Inc and SyscoCorp are among the plaintiffs in Chicago. In January,Pilgrim's Pride and Tyson agreed to pay a respective $75 millionand $221.5 million to settle other claims there.(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by AuroraEllis)