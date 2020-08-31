Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Investors: Last Days to Seek Appointment as a Lead Plaintiff

Investors with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm, Investors have until September 4, 2020 to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff.



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's Pride" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PPC) investors that acquired securities between February 9, 2017, and June 3, 2020.

Jayson Penn, the chief executive officer of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ: PPC ) charged by U.S. prosecutors of conspiring to fix prices, has begun a paid leave of absence effective immediately according to a statement by the company. A federal indictment, revealed in early June 2020, disclosed evidence of Mr. Penn directly discussing the alleged price-fixing with colleagues.

The United States Department of Justice has taken action to protect consumers from price fixing, and rising food prices, issuing a press release on June 3, 2020 on the matter. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division states, “[p]articularly in times of global crisis, the division remains committed to prosecuting crimes intended to raise the prices Americans pay for food. Executives who cheat American consumers, restauranteurs, and grocers, and compromise the integrity of our food supply, will be held responsible for their actions.”

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Pilgrim’s Pride investors alleges that the Company misled investors about the Company’s regulatory liabilities, and that the Company’s actions in fact placed the Company into direct violation of antitrust laws and exposed the Company to severe regulatory risk.

