Pilbara Minerals Limited's (ASX:PLS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 6.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Pilbara Minerals' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Pilbara Minerals is:

71% = AU$2.4b ÷ AU$3.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.71.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Pilbara Minerals' Earnings Growth And 71% ROE

First thing first, we like that Pilbara Minerals has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Pilbara Minerals' considerable five year net income growth of 87% was to be expected.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Pilbara Minerals' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 26% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PLS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Pilbara Minerals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Pilbara Minerals' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 23%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 77% of its profits. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 28% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 33%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Pilbara Minerals' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

