Pilaf Moore Is the Real Star of Fashion Month

For her Feud: Capote vs. the Swans press tour, Demi Moore has decided to make her dog Pilaf her go-to traveling companion—and we are totally here for it.

Walking the streets of New York City yesterday, Demi was spotted in a black and white ensemble courtesy of Carolina Herrera. Her outfit included a calf-length jacket and matching pencil skirt, both in a window pane–checkered pattern. Underneath her jacket, Demi chose a black mock-neck sweater, which paired well with her totally opaque rectangular sunglasses. She also sported a pair of milky tapered heels with a black toe detail.

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

However, the best accessory was her teeny-tiny Chihuahua, Pilaf, who has been in her arms for numerous events as of late. In fact, while wearing this same outfit, Demi brought Pilaf into the studio Tuesday afternoon for a SiriusXM town hall with the cast of Capote vs. the Swans.

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

Cindy Ord - Getty Images

And only hours before, the Ghost actor was at a different press event, where she wore an icy-blue sweater and taupe trench coat with steel-gray slacks from Fendi—which would have been wonderful to admire, had we not been totally distracted by a snuggly Pilaf bundled across the actor’s chest in a black crossbody satchel.

Gotham - Getty Images

Last night, sadly, the nearly three-year-old pup was not in Demi's company when she walked the red carpet for the Feud premiere in a glittery black Balmain gown. The dress featured swirls of white across the front in the shape of a swan and pointy felt accessories sticking out of the bodice, creating the appearance of feathers.

