The Pen Pineapple Apple Pen Guy Gives His 'PPAP' Song A Coronavirus Update

“PPAP” is back ― with a twist.

Japanese comic Daimaou Kosaka, better known as Pikotaro, has given his 2016 music sensation a makeover for the coronavirus era.

“In a hurry, I made a new version of PPAP,” he wrote on Twitter. “What I want to tell the whole world is ... Wash! Laugh! Pray!

The song is no longer about pens, pineapples, apples and pens, but clean hands and overcoming the pandemic. Even PPAP stands for something else:

For old time’s sake, here’s the original, which Guinness World Records recognized as the shortest song to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

