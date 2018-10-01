Pike County High School Football Linebacker Dylan Thomas Dies After Serious Game Injury

Pike County varsity linebacker Dylan Thomas died on Sunday night after suffering a serious in-game injury, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Thomas, a high school junior whose team was playing against Peach County during Friday night's matchup, was injured in the second quarter but did not feel the collision's effects until the second half. According to his uncle, it wasn't until then that Thomas's arm and leg went numb and Thomas collapsed on the field.

Thomas was then rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries to reduce brain swelling.

The news comes after hundreds of locals gathered for a vigil on the football field Sunday afternoon.

Just beautiful to see how many people came to support Dylan Thomas and his family tonight. The loving spirit of Pike County has shown its power over the last couple days, but my heart is so heavy tonight over what’s happened. #DylanStrong pic.twitter.com/LgUxTLErbL — Alexa Liacko FOX 5 (@AlexaLiackoFOX5) October 1, 2018

The community rallied in support of Thomas by sharing their prayers using the hashtag #DylanStrong and by raising more than $29,000 by Monday morning.

Rest in heaven ???????? I wish this wasn’t the news everybody had to receive. I prayed for you and I’m continue to pray for your family. When I first heard about your injury it hit me hard and instantly started praying. FlyHighDylan???????? #DylanStrong #32Strong ?????? ???? pic.twitter.com/sugJamussn — Demarquez Carter (@its_carter32) October 1, 2018

Story Continues

You are never prepared for this as teacher and coach. But we know and trust that God’s plan is greater than our own! Lord please wrap your healing arms around Dylan’s family and this community. #DylanStrong #pikestrong pic.twitter.com/YzGhWGSvXm — Blake Parrott (@BlakeParrott831) October 1, 2018

Thomas is one of two Georgia football players to collapse on the field a during a game over the weekend. Westlake High School graduate Christion Abercrombie, a sophomore linebacker at Tennessee State, is in critical condition after losing consciousness during a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

According to the Tennessean, head coach Rod Reed told WNSR on his morning radio show that Abercrombie was injured on a routine play. Like Thomas, it wasn't until later that Abercrombie began experiencing side effects, telling coaches he had a headache before collapsing on the field.

Abercrombie was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for emergency surgery.

"Christion is resting. He's fighting," Abercrombie's mother, Staci Abercrombie, said in a statement through the school's sports department on Sunday. "We're trusting God and please continue to pray."