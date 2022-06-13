Pig farmer David Venables 'got away with murder' after dumping wife in septic tank 40 years ago - Jacob King /PA

A pig farmer, who was having an affair with a nurse, murdered his "prim and proper" wife and hid her body in a septic tank where it lay undiscovered for almost 40-years ago, a court has heard.

David Venables, 89, went to police in May 1982 claiming his wife Brenda had disappeared after becoming depressed because she could not have children.

But Worcester Crown Court was told Mr Venables - who was aged 48 at the time - had in fact killed his wife because he "wanted her out of the way" so he could rekindle his long-standing affair with nurse Lorraine Styles, who had been a carer for his elderly mother.

Mr Venables is accused of disposing of his wife's body in the "perfect hiding place", a septic tank in a secluded and overgrown corner of his Quaking House Farm in Kempsey, Worcestershire.

Her remains lay undiscovered for 37-years until his nephew who had bought the farm from him had the septic tank cleaned in 2019 and discovered a human skull.

Michael Burrows QC, opening the prosecution case, told the jury that when his wife went missing, Mr Venables had been having a long term affair with Ms Styles, who had looked after his mother.

The court was told the romance had begun around 1967, but had been on and off for more than a decade, with the nurse even marrying another man at one point.

But over the Christmas of 1981, the successful pig farmer had rekindled the affair, just months before his wife disappeared.

The jury was told Mr Venables had reported his wife missing at Worcester police station May 4, 1982.

Mr Burrows explained: “He said he had awoken that morning and that his wife was not in bed nor in the house. He also said she had been depressed.”

A police investigation failed to find any trace of Mrs Venables and it was assumed by some that she had taken her own life.

But Mr Burrows went on: “The truth, say the prosecution, is that it was David Venables who killed her. He wanted her out of the way: he wanted to resume his long-standing affair with another woman.

“He knew about the septic tank in its secluded location. It was for him almost the perfect hiding place.

“It meant he didn’t have to travel and risk being seen making a suspicious journey around the time of her disappearance or risk being seen disposing of her body somewhere else.

“And, of course, even if someone did think to look inside the tank, her body would be hidden from view.

“And for nearly 40 years, it was the perfect place and he got away with murder.”

By 2019 Venables had sold the farm to his nephew, and it was in July that year that contractors, clearing out the septic tank, found bones including a human skull.

“DNA testing showed the remains were those of Brenda Venables,” said Mr Burrows.

“The prosecution say that it is beyond belief to suppose that Brenda Venables took her own life by climbing into the septic tank and that she somehow shifted the heavy lid and put it back in place above her so that there was no sign of any disturbance.”

He said: “The farm itself is in a remote location and the septic tank, itself, was in a very secluded area. Very few people knew about it."

Mr Venables sat in court wearing a suit and tie and earphones in order to follow proceedings.

The pensioner denies murdering his wife between May 2 and May 5, 1982, and the trial, which is expected to last up to last six weeks, continues.