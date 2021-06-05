Piers Morgan’s Wife Admits She Used To ‘Bitch’ About Him With Susanna Reid Behind His Back

Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has admitted that she used to “bitch” about her husband with his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid.

Celia also revealed that she thinks Susanna - who was often described as Piers’ ‘long-suffering on-screen wife’ - did “the whole wife thing” better than her because she knew how to “manage” the divisive presenter.

Speaking to The Sun, Celia revealed: “We used to bitch about him behind his back together. In fact, I always felt she was ­better at the whole ‘wife’ thing than me. She was very good at ­managing him.”

Celia, who married Piers in 2010, also revealed what it was like living with Piers since he was axed from his job on GMB.

“Well, I always think of that famous quote, ‘Behind every great man, there’s a woman rolling her eyes’ — I am that woman,” she said.

“Being married to Piers is ­basically one very long eye roll. But what people don’t realise about Piers is that he’s usually very quiet at home because he’s exhausted himself on whatever interview he’s been doing.

“This is the only reason I am sad about him leaving GMB — well, that and the fact I wake up and there he is, staring back at me morning after morning.

“But really, he used to come back and by 9am was absolutely flattened, lying there on the sofa, catatonic, not bothering anyone.”

She added: “Unfortunately he’s got all his energy back now. Please, someone, just give him a job!

“But what’s extraordinary is that before it really was that Marmite thing with him — a split between those who loved or loathed him.

“But recently the attention has been 99.9 per cent positive. It’s been like walking around with a national ­treasure. Very odd.”

