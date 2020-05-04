Piers Morgan Steps Back From ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Developing “Mild” Coronavirus Symptoms
Piers Morgan has said he will temporarily step back from presenting ITV’s flagship morning show Good Morning Britain after developing a “mild” COVID-19 symptom.
Morgan tweeted late last night, “On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.”
UPDATE: On medical advice, and out of an abundance of caution for a mild symptom that arose in past 48hrs, I’ve had a test for COVID-19 and so won’t be working on @GMB until I get the result back, which should be tomorrow.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 3, 2020
Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid will take the reins this morning.
It has been a typically eventful week for the outspoken host who has generated headlines during the pandemic for taking the UK government and Donald Trump to task over their handling of the outbreak.
Last week, Morgan was cleared of breaching TV watchdog Ofcom’s rules after thousands of viewers complained over his line of questioning of government ministers.
