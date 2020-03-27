Piers Morgan slams Madonna for 'toe-curling attention-seeking' videos

Piers Morgan attends the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards in 2019 (Emma McIntyre/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)

Piers Morgan has lashed out at Madonna over what he called her “toe-curling attention-seeking” videos on social media, urging her to help health care workers instead.

The Vogue star has been updating her fans on Instagram and Twitter as she social distances, sharing clips showing her doing things such as tapping away on a typewriter, singing into a hairbrush and enjoying a bath filled filled with rose petals.

But it seems her snippets from quarantine have upset Good Morning Britain star Morgan.

One of Madonna’s clips showed her rolling on her stockings as she told fans she was thinking about writing a musical and asked for suggestions.

You want suggestions?

OK. Can I suggest you do something, anything, to raise awareness/money for #coronavirus health care workers rather than just promote yourself with these incessant toe-curling attention-seeking videos? You’ve got the money & fame - use it. https://t.co/N4gRrk1IkP — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2020

“You want suggestions?” Morgan responded on Twitter.

“OK.

“Can I suggest you do something, anything, to raise awareness/money for #coronavirus health care workers rather than just promote yourself with these incessant toe-curling attention-seeking videos?”

“You’ve got the money & fame - use it,” he added.

Earlier this week Madonna shared her thoughts on the pandemic, filming herself in the bath while dubbing the virus "the great equaliser".

The pop star remarked that COVID-19 made people "equal in many ways".

She said: “That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are.

“How smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.

“What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

The 61-year-old went on: “Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”