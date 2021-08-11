Piers Morgan Shares Unusual New Symptom A Month After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Piers Morgan has revealed he is still experiencing unusual symptoms almost a month after contracting coronavirus.

The divisive presenter – who has been double-vaccinated against Covid-19 – tested positive for the virus last month, after watching England playing in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

On Monday afternoon, Piers shared a health update on Twitter, branding the illness “the virus that keeps on giving”.

The former Good Morning Britain star wrote: “28-day Covid update: a new treat – aside from ongoing tedious fatigue and inability to taste wine, all the coughing’s caused a ‘posterior vitreous detachment’ in my left eye.

“So, I’m now seeing weird ghostly cobwebs swimming around. It really is the virus that keeps on giving.”

Writing in the Daily Mail last week, Piers said: “It’s now been three weeks since I went down with Covid, and I still feel as rough as a badger’s backside, with chronic fatigue and a lack of taste/smell.

“Many friends have also recently had the virus, with varying severity, as the Delta variant spreads like wildfire.”

Piers previously said that he began feeling ill two days after watching England play, and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

He said at the time that it was “definitely the roughest I’ve felt from any illness in my adult life”.

“I’m still here – unlike so many millions around the world who’ve lost their lives to Covid in this pandemic,” he wrote in his column.

“For that, I owe a heartfelt debt of thanks to the brilliant scientists up in Oxford who created the Astra-Zeneca vaccine with such astonishing speed.”

