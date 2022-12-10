Piers Morgan questions Elton John’s post announcing he has quit Twitter

Jacob Stolworthy
·1 min read

Piers Morgan has questioned Elton John‘s post that announced he was quitting Twitter.

The broadcaster responded to the musician’s decision to leave the social media site following the takeover of Elon Musk in October.

Explaining his reasoning, the “Rocketman” singer wrote on Friday (9 December): “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.

“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

In response, Morgan questioned whether John had even sent the message, writing: “I bet Elton doesn’t even know how to tweet.”

Musk himself responded to John’s tweet, asking for feedback from the singer, who was this week announced as the first Glastonbury headliner for 2023.

In particular, he wanted to know what misinformation John “was referring to”.

Piers Morgan has questioned Elton John’s post announcing he has quit Twitter (Twitter)
Since Musk gained control of Twitter, he has removed policies aimed to tackle misinformation and introduced the option for users to buy verification.

John is one of many celebrities that have left the social media platform since Musk’s takeover, with others including Stephen Fry, Jameela Jamil and Gigi Hadid.

Elton John has quit Twitter (Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
John’s departure comes following criticism of Musk for allegedly targeting female employers in layoffs and setting up bedrooms in Twitter headquarters.

