Piers Morgan says he’s taken things with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'too far'

The Good Morning Britain host spoke about his treatment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a new interview (Getty Images)

He has been a vocal critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their royal wedding in 2018.

However, Piers Morgan has suggested he may have “taken things a bit too far” with his comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In an interview in today’s The Sunday Times, the Good Morning Britain host, 55, was asked whether he should have toned down his criticism of the couple both before and after they quit royal life.

The former newspaper editor admitted: “Yeah, probably. I think that’s a perfectly fair criticism.

“It’s probably not wise, if you’re a columnist, to make things too personal.

The former newspaper editor said he will "temper" his comments about the royal couple in the future (Getty Images)

Read more: Piers Morgan criticises Meghan Markle's Vogue collaboration

“Have I taken things a bit too far? Probably.

“Do I think that will govern and temper how I talk about them going forward? Absolutely.”

In January, the journalist accused the duchess, 38, of having “ditched” her own relatives, and “split” the duke, 35, from the rest of his family after they announced they were “stepping back” from their royal duties.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle - but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William and has now split him from the Royal Family. I rest my case.”

Read more: Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'absurd' for no photos at Wimbledon request

The star, who is married to journalist Celia Walden, and has four children, claimed in 2016 - around the time it was first revealed the couple were dating - that he was friends with the then-actress.

Piers said that in June of that year she had sent him a message revealing herself to be a “fan”.

The pair went for a drink at a Kensington pub, before she took a taxi on the same night to a dinner in Mayfair and was later in the evening seen at Soho House with her future royal husband.

Story continues

Speaking about their social media exchange on his breakfast show, he said: “She sent me a direct message [on Twitter] and said 'thanks for the follow, hey I'm a big fan of yours.' We exchanged some fun stuff.

Read more: Piers Morgan calls Meghan's absence during Trump state visit 'shameful'

"My take on her was she's very beautiful, she's very intelligent, she's 35, she's been divorced, her dad's black her mum's white and she had some problems with that growing up."

Piers recently banned talk of the duke and duchess on his show after the couple announced there’d be no further “corroboration” and “zero engagement” between them and four UK tabloids.

Last month, the presenter branded them “repulsive, deluded narcissistic tools” on Twitter for making the comments during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “Let’s not talk about Meghan and Harry today I can’t be arsed. Let’s just forget about them.”

When co-host Susanna Reid pointed out that by continually “digging” at the couple he wasn’t forgetting about them at all.

She suggested they not discuss them for the rest of the week, an idea which her fellow star seemed keen on.

He said: “Seriously, [that’s] a great idea. They banned a number of newspapers, today we’re banning Meghan and Harry from Good Morning Britain for the foreseeable future. You’re done, toast, it’s over.”