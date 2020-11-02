Piers Morgan reveals both his parents have coronavirus in 'scary' experience for family

Watch: Piers Morgan shares his parents are battling COVID-19

Piers Morgan has revealed that both of his elderly parents are currently battling the coronavirus.

While hosting Good Morning Britain on Monday, the journalist disclosed that his mother Gabrielle and step father Glynne Pughe-Morgan had contracted the virus from someone in their social bubble.

"I'd like to say something to my parents," the 55-year-old began. "They are both battling COVID at the moment and have been for two weeks and...it's a scary thing for a family when your elderly parents are fighting it, they are both in their mid to late 70s, and they got it two weeks ago from someone in their family bubble and they had to go out and they were very sensible but got the virus and then bang it was like dominoes."

He added it had been “a long two weeks” before stating: “It’s the worry and for the families on the outside who can't get in there to help their parents or their grandparents. It is the isolation of people…it’s been a very sobering insight.”

Morgan's biological father, Eamonn Vincent O'Meara, died in a road accident when the TV host was 11 months old.

While he was born Piers O’Meara, he later took on his stepfather's surname.

Monday's instalment of the breakfast programme also saw Kate Garraway divulge that her car had been stolen, with Morgan branding the thieves “scumbags”.

The Smooth Radio host was on the programme to discuss husband Derek Draper's progress after sharing at the weekend that he had said his first word since being put into a coma.

Draper had fallen ill with the coronavirus back in March, and while he is now COVID-free and been brought out of the coma he remains in minimal state of consciousness.

