Piers Morgan's mum becomes embroiled in Lord Sugar feud

Piers Morgan with his mother Gabrielle Sybille in 2008 (Getty Images)

Piers Morgan’s mother has been dragged into the TV presenter’s ongoing feud with Lord Sugar, declaring she is “the proudest mum in the world.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s mother, Gabrielle Sybille, leapt to his defence after his long-term frenemy Lord Sugar, 73, branded him an “utter disgrace”.

Lord Sugar tweeted a link to a report of Morgan’s treatment of safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins on the ITV show.

You are a utter disgrace @piersmorgan I don't know who the hell you think you are on your self appointed tirade against the GOV. I wonder if Mrs Morgan senior ( your mum ) is proud of you. You need help. You are a bully. https://t.co/N5OMJl0pBs — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) April 28, 2020

He commented: “You are a utter disgrace @piersmorgan I don't know who the hell you think you are on your self appointed tirade against the GOV. I wonder if Mrs Morgan senior ( your mum ) is proud of you. You need help. You are a bully.”

I am the proudest Mum in the world. The only Journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this. — Lallie (@Lallie111) April 28, 2020

Morgan’s mother responded: “I am the proudest Mum in the world. The only Journalist doing his job, as you will find out at the end of all this.”

Lord Sugar and Morgan, 55, have been exchanging insults on Twitter for years, but until recently they were actually friends and the jibes were all in good humour.

Lord Alan Sugar and Piers Morgan's friendship has turned sour amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

The tongue-in-cheek rivalry began in 2007 when Morgan took part in Comic Relief Does The Apprentice - and was fired by Lord Sugar. They also support rival football teams, with Morgan a loyal supporter of Arsenal, and Lord Sugar a part-owner of Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite their public ‘feud’ the pair were known to holiday together on occasion – being pictured dining out in St Tropez in the South of France in August 2019, along with Dame Joan Collins.

But the banter has turned sour as the pair are in disagreement over the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan has even blocked Lord Sugar on social media so he can no longer see his messages.

The GMB host has denied he is using bullying tactics during his interviews.