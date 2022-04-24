Piers Morgan leaks footage of Nigel Farage criticizing Donald Trump: 'I do hope it doesn't damage their bromance'

Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage are feuding over former President Donald Trump.

Morgan claims that Farage almost wrecked his interview with Trump by sending him a "dossier of criticisms."

In retaliation, Morgan shared old footage of Farage criticizing Trump.

Piers Morgan shared footage of Nigel Farage criticizing former President Donald Trump in retaliation for an alleged stitch-up by the pro-Brexit broadcaster.

Insider reported that Morgan, who is hosting a show on the new TalkTV network, claimed that Farage, a host on rival network GB News, tried to wreck his interview with Trump.

Morgan claimed that Farage handed a "dossier of criticisms" to Donald Trump Jr. which was, in turn, handed to the former president. The three-page document, detailing Morgan's past criticisms of Trump, reportedly almost caused the former president to cancel minutes before the interview was due to start.

"I always like to return a favor," Morgan said on Twitter, on Friday, announcing that he would be posting footage of Farage speaking "VERY disparagingly" about Trump. "I do hope it doesn't damage their bromance," he added.

Morgan posted the footage, Metro reported, which shows Farage discussing the "real problems" with Trump prior to his 2016 presidential election victory.

"Can you make sure your Dad sees it, ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr – just thought you should both know what a treacherous disingenuous little snake you're dealing with," Morgan wrote.

Farage says that Trump only has "one gear" and has a "certain sense of anger" about him in the footage.

Farage, who has appeared at rallies with Trump, responded with a tweet expressing his loyalty. "Like millions of American voters, in April 2016, I was still making my mind up," Farage tweeted. "By August 2016, I gave Trump my full support — and I have backed him ever since. Unlike you @PiersMorgan!"

Story continues

US President Donald Trump listens as Nigel Farage (R) speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport October 28, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Morgan replied, calling Farage a "duplicitous two-faced weasel." He added, "I dread to think what you've been saying in private about Trump behind his back if this is how you've so disloyally attacked him in public."

Morgan and Farage's public feud began after Farage, a leading figure in the Brexit movement, sided with Trump after the former president's team and accused TalkTV producers of deceptively editing promotional clips, making it appear that Trump angrily walked off the set.

TalkTV is a new British television network operated by News UK, owned by the media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Read the original article on Business Insider