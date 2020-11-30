Piers Morgan Condemns 'Reckless' Laurence Fox For Holding Large Gathering

Piers Morgan has hit out at Laurence Fox for holding a large gathering in spite of national coronavirus restrictions in place banning them.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took down the controversial actor as he reacted to a tweet Laurence posted over the weekend, bragging about having a “large group” over for lunch, where they “hugged, ate and put the world to rights”.

Speaking on Monday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show, Piers called Laurence’s actions “ridiculous” saying it “epitomises the attitude of a small minority of people in this country who just don’t think this virus is for them”.

Claiming Laurence’s behaviour during the pandemic had been “increasingly reckless”, he said: “You know what Laurence? Why don’t you just shut up? Seriously. Why don’t you think about the NHS, think about these heroic people who right now in hospitals all around the country are continuing to try and save lives of complete strangers who have Covid-19, this lethal virus.

“Think about all the people who can’t see their loved ones in care homes because they are abiding by the rules, who would like to hug them and hold their hands. They don’t want to kill their parents or grandparents.

“Think about all the people who are making these decisions everyday not for themselves and their desire to just carry on life as normal, but for other people because they actually care about other people.

“I just found that a ridiculous tweet and it epitomises the attitude of a small minority of people in this country who just don’t think this virus is for them,” Piers continued. “They just don’t understand why they can’t carry on partying and breaking every rule in the process.

“To which I say, it’s not just about you, it’s about other people. The most vulnerable people in our society. Elderly people, sick people, people who have already got underlying conditions. It is to stop them being killed. That is what this is about. Not about you.”

Issuing a plea to the former Lewis actor, Piers added: “Think what you are doing. You have 250,000 followers. Hanging on your every word. You tweet garbage like that. It’s ridiculous.”

On Sunday, Laurence had posted on Twitter: “Just had a large group over to lunch and we hugged and ate and talked and put the world to rights. It was lovely.

“You’ll never take that away from people. Stay out. Protect your rights. If the @nhs can’t cope, then the @nhs isn’t fit for purpose. Compliance is violence.”

Piers had previously tweeted a reaction to Laurence’s post, writing: “This is such a pathetically selfish kick in the teeth to everyone working in the NHS, many of whom have lost colleagues to the virus. Shame on you Laurence.”

Piers’ co-host Susanna Reid agreed that his actions were dangerous, adding on GMB: “Compliance isn’t violence, compliance is compassion.”

Many other social media users also condemned Laurence for his irresponsibility.

'If the NHS can't cope, then the NHS isn't fit for purpose.'



Two days ago I had a message from an ICU nurse who was suicidal from the year she has had. Don't dress your selfishness and empathy failure as a social cause.



Or just be a dick without the attention-seeking. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) November 30, 2020

So it turns out the pal of yours who said you were *and I quote* “an arsehole” was bang on correct. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) November 29, 2020

When I read this tweet, I just think - what a total prat.. https://t.co/M9dFj0YxWY — Ed Balls (@edballs) November 29, 2020

I'm not often shocked, but the lunatic selfishness of this genuinely shocks me. https://t.co/Aiy9iwxMG1 — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) November 30, 2020

That's fine Laurence, if and when you and your friends get sick, we'll be here for you 24/7, 365 days a year.



Because unlike you, we care about the health of other people. https://t.co/V0bLhTsPg3 — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) November 29, 2020

Well thank you for that I work for the NHS I’m a Nurse the NHS is fit for purpose IT can cope but I wish you could walk a week in my shoes just a week not the almost year I’ve had to do so far

Then we can have this conversation because we the nurses can’t cope 😢 — Amanda (@TwiggyDe) November 30, 2020

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.

