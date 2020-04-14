Piers Morgan nervous as wife cuts his hair in lockdown

Piers Morgan and his wife Celia Walden. (Getty Images)

Piers Morgan admitted he had reached his “apocalypse” when he was forced to let his wife cut his hair.

The Good Morning Britain presenter is unable to visit a professional hairdresser as the UK is in government lockdown as part of the measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Morgan, 55, said on the ITV breakfast show: “I genuinely reached the apocalypse last night when I had to ask my wife to cut my hair.

“She kept saying ‘Oops’ and ‘Oh dear’. But the worst moment was when she said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve watched a YouTube video.’

“It was disconcerting, but we just have to muddle on through.”

The TV presenter married his second wife, journalist Celia Walden, 44, in 2010. They have an eight-year-old daughter Elise.

Walden joked on social media, “I don’t know what’s funnier: that he believed me when I said I could cut hair - or that I just shaved my initials into the back of his head.”

Susanna Reid told Piers Morgan to just shave his head. (AP)

But Morgan insisted on GMB that she was only joking.

His co-host Susanna Reid suggested he just shave all his hair off, to which he retorted she should do the same.

Morgan told Reid, 49, : “I think you’d look hot with no hair.”

Last month Morgan celebrated his 55th birthday in lockdown.

He shared a picture of himself at home with a birthday cake and bottle of red wine on Monday night.

Morgan said: “My wife and daughter made me that cake.”

All kicking off at my socially-distanced birthday party! pic.twitter.com/AEdpQDXoDN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 30, 2020

The former tabloid editor has three sons from a previous marriage.

His youngest son Albert, 19, has showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Morgan revealed on the ITV show: “One of my sons had it. He lost his taste and smell and still hasn't got it back... That taste and smell thing that I think now most people are associating with the virus. It’s a very unnerving thing to get.”