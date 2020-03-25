Piers Morgan left to do his own make-up on 'Good Morning Britain' over coronavirus restrictions

Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain. (ITV)

Piers Morgan is still fronting Good Morning Britain as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic, but social distancing rules have left him with a brand role as he’s in charge of doing his own make-up.

On Wednesday, the presenter shared a photo of himself applying foundation to his face in front of a dressing room mirror noting that it was a first for him.

"Doing my own @gmb make-up for the first time - this struggle just got real," he wrote.

The 54-year-old also discussed his new task with Dr Hillary Jones on the ITV programme.

He remarked: "You’ve got to remember all the bits, the foundation, the powder and god knows what else was going on.

"I have no idea if my head is camera-ready or not, and do you know what? In the general scheme of things, I don’t care.

"However, if it is good, maybe I should keep on doing it, like I did my own sound this morning, you see where I’m going with this."

It comes as earlier in the week, This Morning's Phillip Schofield revealed they also had to take make-up matters into their own hands in the absence of their usual behind-the-scenes teams.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. (ITV/Joel Anderson)

“Well this is a bit of a first – no glam squad now,” he said on his Instagram story. “I’ve just made myself up."

“I don’t think I look like Barbara Cartland."

Morgan also made a big announcement on GMB as he declared he would be willing to pay the fines of any NHS staff who received a parking ticket during the ongoing crisis.

"I will pay it, and I will then go to the government, and have the battle, and you don’t get involved," he said.