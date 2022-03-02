Piers Morgan gets into ‘beef’ with his son over Russia-Ukraine views

Piers Morgan has engaged in “Twitter beef” with his son Spencer Morgan over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter publicly criticised his son’s comments about the ongoing war on the social media platform.

On Tuesday (1 March), Spencer tweeted: “If you aren’t personally prepared to fight I don’t think you can call for direct action that will most likely lead to World War 3.”

Morgan took issue with his son’s remarks, responding: “Strange mindset for a journalist… so only serving military can comment on whether military action is justified/necessary when a dictator illegally invades a democratic country?”

The public disagreement between the two journalists led people to question whether they were related.

Morgan responded to one person who asked: “I’m Canadian so forgive me but isn’t Spencer your son? Lol. Are you Twitter beefing your son?”

“He is… we Morgans enjoy a bit of Twitter beef, even with each other,” replied the broadcaster.

Spencer – who works as a sports journalist – retweeted his father’s response, adding: “Fortunately we have brains so we can disagree without falling out. A lot of people on here should try it.”

Fortunately we have brains so can disagree without falling out



Russia began its invasion of Ukraine early on Thursday (24 February). CCTV cameras showed Russian military vehicles rolling through border force checkpoints as ground troops crossed the Crimea border.

Heavy gun battles have ensued between Ukrainian and Russian troops while a military hospital has been attacked in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, officials have said.

Shelling in Kharkiv has killed at least 21 and injured 112 people as Russian paratroopers attacked the city overnight (1 March).

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden referred to Vladimir Putin in his State of the Union address as a “dictator” and said that the Russian president has “no idea what’s coming”.

You can follow live updates on The Independent’s Ukraine-Russia liveblog here.