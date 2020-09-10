Piers Morgan says thieves stole 10k in France villa burglary

Piers Morgan and Celia Walden's French holiday home was burgled while they slept (Getty Images)

Piers Morgan has revealed that thieves who burgled his holiday villa in France while he slept made off with more than £10,000.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and his wife Celia Walden were robbed last month while they were asleep at their rented house in the south of France.

They discovered what had happened when they woke up and Walden has previously told of her heartbreak that a ring Morgan bought her as a wedding anniversary gift was among the jewellery and other items stolen.

Morgan has now told The Sun he thinks he was targeted after the thieves caught sight of his expensive watch at a celebrity nightspot.

“It was very orchestrated, and just very unnerving,” he said.

“I saw a drone flying over and hovering a couple of days beforehand. They were clearly doing a recee of the villas.”

The TV presenter said the morning after the burglary, his wife realised that her bag had been moved.

When she looked through it she saw that items had been stolen.

The crooks had also discovered Morgan’s briefcase, which he said had a lot of money in it.

“They took more than ten grand - that was in euros and Pounds and some dollars,” he said. “So once they got a bundle of cash, they took that and jewellery, and didn’t take anything else.”

Morgan, 55, and Walden were staying at the rented property with their eight-year-old daughter Elise, and Morgan’s three sons from his first marriage, Spencer, Stanley and Bertie.

They headed to the villa at the end of July after Morgan began his summer break from his ITV breakfast show.

They had planned to stay longer, but flew home early after the government announced France would be added to the countries on its quarantine list due to the coronavirus pandemic.