Piers Morgan flies home early from France to avoid quarantine rules

Piers Morgan attends the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on January 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic)

Piers Morgan flew home from his holiday on Thursday night shortly after the government announced France would be added to the countries on its quarantine list.

The Good Morning Britain host shared of photo of himself and sons Bertie and Spencer masked-up and heading for the departures lounge.

He captioned the Instagram snap: "Quarantine dodgers."

Read more: Piers Morgan defends having drink with Nigel Farage

The new rules mean those arriving in the UK from France after 4am on Saturday will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return.

The requirements have also been applied to those arriving from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba.

It comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the decision was made when the rate of infection in the affected countries exceeded 20 cases per 100,000 people.

In a separate post on Friday morning, Morgan confirmed he was leaving France because of the new rule as he shared a note from British Airways crew to him thanking the presenter for his loyalty.

"This is why I fly @british_airways - after some exceptionally good service flying home from Nice to avoid quarantine last night, the delightful cabin crew gave me this card," he wrote.

The journalist has been sharing regular updates from his holiday in St. Tropez as he takes a break from Good Morning Britain.

Read more: Piers Morgan announces new book

He's been joined on the trip by wife Celia Walden and their eight-year-old daughter Elise but has also been seen cavorting with famous faces as he was pictured with former Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden as well as Dame Joan Collins.

However, it wasn’t all glitz and glamour at the beginning of the holiday after Morgan managed to end up on crutches when he injured a tendon.