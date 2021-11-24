Piers Morgan Fires Back After Good Morning Britain Host Adil Ray's On-Air Dig

Adil Ray and Piers Morgan (Photo: Shutterstock)

Piers Morgan has hit back after Good Morning Britain presenter Adil Ray made a dig at him live on air.

During Wednesday’s live broadcast, Piers’ former co-host Susanna Reid and Adil discussed the headlines of the day, including the news that MP Stella Creasy had been informed she was no longer allowed to bring her three-month-old baby with her to the House Of Commons.

As part of the discussion, panellist Kevin Maguire asked Susanna: “When you were younger Susanna, would you have been doing your presenting with a baby…?”

“You’ve presented with some babies over the years, haven’t you?” Adil then interjected, before making it clear exactly who he was referring to when he added: “Stormed out and had a bit of a tantrum?”

Susanna Reid laughs as Adil Ray makes a dig at Piers Morgan's expense (Photo: ITV)

And it didn’t take long for Piers to fire back on Twitter.

Retweeting a news story about the Lingo host’s remark, he said: “Hmmm. Given how Mr Ray has helped destroy GMB’s ratings since I left, if I were him I’d probably avoid mocking the guy who took them to record heights….”

Piers infamously stormed off GMB back in March, after he was called out live on air by weather presenter Alex Beresford for his treatment of Meghan Markle.

That night, it was announced that Piers would not be returning to GMB, and in the months since, Susanna has been joined by a range of co-presenters which has included Ed Balls, Alastair Stewart, Bill Turnbull and Richard Madeley.

Adil and Piers famously clashed on Twitter in 2019 when the former made a joke about the latter while guest hosting Have I Got News For You.

“You know what?” Adil joked at the time. “The best thing about standing in for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain is that you don’t have to meet Piers Morgan.”

Piers hit back the following morning, claiming: “For my part, the best thing about Adil filling in for me is he always tanks the ratings.”

When Piers then took the matter onto the airwaves, insisting there’d be “no more Adil Ray”, Susanna then hit back: “Adil, you’re a very welcome addition to the programme. We like you.”

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

