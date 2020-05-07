Piers Morgan confirms he'll return to Good Morning Britain this Monday

Photo credit: ITV

From Digital Spy

Piers Morgan has confirmed that he will be returning to Good Morning Britain after a brief leave of absence.

In news that will either delight or dismay you, Piers has revealed that he'll be back in the Good Morning Britain studio next week.

The presenter took some time off from our screens after showing symptoms of coronavirus, but thankfully later revealed that he had tested negative.

The divisive broadcaster announced his comeback on Twitter, telling followers that he'll appear alongside Susanna Reid as usual on Monday, May 11. "Relax everyone, I'll be back Monday," he reassured us.

Piers revealed that he was displaying "mild" symptoms of the virus earlier this week, with Ben Shephard filling in for him. The GMB reporter insisted he was only away "out of an abundance of caution".

In an update, he later tweeted: "My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker."

"I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work," he added.

Just last month, Piers was forced to tell viewers that he wasn't unwell after some expressed concern over his appearance. "Do you know what, I actually feel quite hot and sweaty," he conceded.

"[But] it's not a need to go to Dr Hilary, it's the pressure of doing my own make-up as the clock ticks. I start hearing 'two minutes, 90 seconds, a minute'."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.

