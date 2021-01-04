Piers Morgan calls out Kirstie Allsopp over ‘cretinous’ attacks on BBC over coronavirus reporting
Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has condemned TV host Kirstie Allsopp over her “cretinous” comments on the coronavirus pandemic.
The Location, Location, Location star attacked BBC Twitter accounts over the weekend, accusing the broadcaster of using its platform to “frighten parents, grandparents and children”.
“Call me when the BBC Twitter accounts have stopped using this platform to frighten parents, grandparents and children. Until then this is no place for me,” she tweeted.
“Covid is a horrible disease, to control it we have to accept all sorts of limitations, but scaring kids is unacceptable.”
She also accused various BBC accounts of “scaremongering” over reports that the new Covid variant is transmitting more readily in younger age groups, and could infect children more easily.
Covid is a horrible disease but it is very, very, very rare for it to impact children. They are still at far more danger from journeys in cars, or swimming, or trampolining than Covid. Please do not let anyone persuade you otherwise.
— Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) January 2, 2021
She claimed that children were “at far more danger from journeys in cars, or swimming, or trampolining than Covid”.
“Of all the people I least want to hear from when it comes to expert advice on coronavirus, TV estate agent Kirstie Allsopp and her cretinous trampoline analogies are top of the list,” Morgan tweeted in response, sharing a picture of Allsopp alongside his comment.
Of all the people I least want to hear from when it comes to expert advice on coronavirus, TV estate agent Kirstie Allsopp and her cretinous trampoline analogies are top of the list. pic.twitter.com/AtFMCeELST
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 3, 2021
Morgan has been hailed as an “unlikely” voice of reason during the pandemic, regularly shutting down fellow celebrities who have shared conspiracy theories about the virus.
In November, he told Laurence Fox to “shut up” after the actor boasted about having a “large group” of friends over for lunch.
“You know what Laurence? Why don’t you just shut up?” Morgan said on that day’s episode of GMB. “Seriously. Why don’t you think about the NHS, think about these heroic people who right now in hospitals all around the country are continuing to save lives of complete strangers who have Covid-19, this lethal virus.”
He continued: “Think about all the people in care homes who can’t see their loved ones because they’re abiding by the rules because they don’t want to kill their parents or grandparents. Think about all the people who are making these decisions every day, not for themselves and their desire to carry on life ‘as normal’, but for other people, because they actually care about other people.”
Morgan went on to say that Fox’s “ridiculous tweet” epitomised the “small minority” of people in the country who refuse to adhere to rules and guidance surrounding the pandemic.
Morgan and his co-host Susanna Reid return to GMB this week following the Christmas break.
The show airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.
