Piers Morgan Called Out After Tweets About Trump's 'Unprecedented' Actions

Daniel Welsh

Piers Morgan has raised eyebrows on social media, after passing comment on Donald Trump’s “unprecedented” behaviour as the world awaits the result of the 2020 US election.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Piers tweeted about Trump falsely claiming victory in the election, despite all the votes legitimately cast having not been counted, and the result not yet being clear.

“President Trump has just launched an unprecedented assault on American democracy, demanding millions of Americans are denied their votes,” the Good Morning Britain presenter tweeted. “It’s an absolute disgrace.”

However, soon after posting his tweets, many suggested that Trump’s actions were not as “unprecedented” as Piers made out, with many also calling out the divisive TV personality for having defended the US leader multiple times in the past:

