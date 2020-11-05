Piers Morgan Called Out After Tweets About Trump's 'Unprecedented' Actions

Piers Morgan has raised eyebrows on social media, after passing comment on Donald Trump’s “unprecedented” behaviour as the world awaits the result of the 2020 US election.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Piers tweeted about Trump falsely claiming victory in the election, despite all the votes legitimately cast having not been counted, and the result not yet being clear.

“President Trump has just launched an unprecedented assault on American democracy, demanding millions of Americans are denied their votes,” the Good Morning Britain presenter tweeted. “It’s an absolute disgrace.”

However, soon after posting his tweets, many suggested that Trump’s actions were not as “unprecedented” as Piers made out, with many also calling out the divisive TV personality for having defended the US leader multiple times in the past:

Only unbelievable to those who enabled him from the start... https://t.co/jE6ISaBZXm — boydhilton (@boydhilton) November 4, 2020

Piers stop trying to act like you dont know this man https://t.co/V8uJpPqKsd — kenna (@kennagq) November 4, 2020

Your disbelief speaks volumes. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) November 4, 2020

You were telling anyone who would listen that Trump was your ‘close friend’ TWO DAYS AGO, @piersmorgan- so why don’t you have a word? https://t.co/53X4vfRRuupic.twitter.com/8d7Pxyggka — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) November 4, 2020

And yet when people warned of this they were accused of being hysterical. https://t.co/RWmlKjTnUi — Carl Greenwood (@carlgreenwood) November 4, 2020

