Piers Morgan Blasts Meghan Markle, Cancel Culture Ahead of New Column

Harper Lambert
·2 min read

Piers Morgan gave readers a taste of his upcoming column for The U.S. Sun, appropriately titled “Uncensored.”

The outspoken media personality posted a preview piece this weekend on the Sun’s website, riffing on everything from “the woke brigade” to Meghan Markle. The British pundit’s column will launch next week, nearly 10 months after his six-year “Good Morning Britain” hosting gig ended over his remarks about the Duchess of Sussex.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan’s March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the duchess said a member of the royal family had made a racist remark about the couple’s then-unborn son Archie, Morgan vented on air, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

In a Friday article, Morgan doubled down on his position with an ominous warning for the Duchess.

“Effectively I was censored at my previous job and told to apologise to Meghan Markle for an honestly held opinion, which obviously I wasn’t going to do,” he said. “Pushy little Princess Pinocchio tried her utmost to cancel me, and she will be in for a very unpleasant surprise when I emerge, like Lazarus, from my den.”

He also had sharp words for Prince Andrew, who remains in hot water for his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Morgan called the scandal “more damaging to the monarchy than Meghan and Harry,” saying that “He’s damaging the Royal Family with every day that passes.”

The former CNN host also pledged to “single-handedly lead the charge around the world to end cancel culture,” deeming the views of “the woke brigade” as “draconian” and “a form of fascism.”

“People are sick of being told what to find funny, how to dress, what to drink, how to behave, what books they can read, what movies they can enjoy,” he said. “The woke worm is turning and Sun readers are sick and tired of being told what to do or think.”

Morgan promised that “nothing will be off limits” in his column, which will “react to events and issues of the week in Piers’s inimitable style.”

The self-aggrandizing article concluded with a bizarre Q&A conducted between “Piers” and “Piers,” in which he got in a final word about Markle.

“Do you have a message for Meghan now, if she’s reading this?” Morgan asked himself.

“Nope,” he answered. “She can read anything I have to say to her in my forthcoming Sun columns, like everyone else.”

