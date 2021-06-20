Piers Morgan blasts Ant and Dec after I’m a Celebrity offer

(x)

Piers Morgan has made his thoughts on Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celebrity offer abundantly clear.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recently appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, with McPartlin saying Morgan should go on the reality show because he’s got a lot of free time on his hands after his dramatic departure from Good Morning Britain.

In his latest Daily Mail column, Morgan retaliated, writing: “‘Well, he’s not working at the moment, so he’ll be looking for a job,’ scoffed Ant, as Dec cackled like a slathering hyena at the thought of luring me into their hellish jungle prison camp.

“Let me make one thing crystal clear: there’s no way I’m ever exposing myself to a series of ghastly gastronomic humiliations for the delectation of the British public. When I munch kangaroo testicles, I do so in the privacy of my home.”

Last year, Morgan tweeted that it would take £10m for him to join the show.

Morgan quit Good Morning Britain after attracting widespread criticism over comments he made about Meghan Markle following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan repeatedly claimed that he “didn’t believe a word” Markle said about having suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

After days of controversy, ITV announced that Morgan had decided to quit, with an official replacement yet to be announced.

It has since been reported that Morgan is at the centre of a £10m bidding war that could see him return to the US.

According to reports, American media mogul Rupert Murdoch is attempting to lure Morgan as well as bosses at GB News, the new 24-hour channel aimed at rivalling Sky News and the BBC.

Morgan has already ruled out a possible return to Good Morning Britain.

