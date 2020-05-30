Piers Morgan announces he's back on Good Morning Britain on June 1

Photo credit: ITV

The world is currently feeling very strange right now due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but perhaps the weirdest thing is that people are actually applauding Piers Morgan for once.

The Good Morning Britain host has been tough on the government and individual Conservative MPs over their handling of testing and publishing of information. While there have been plenty of Ofcom complaints (of which he has been cleared due to holding those in power to account being in the public interest), people are mostly behind him.

The host has been on a short break, but told fans on his Twitter page that he will be back on Monday (June 1). He promises that there will be "lots to catch up on...".

Someone else who has been critical of certain politicians and their actions is Piers' rival Ian Hislop, who had a go at Dominic Cummings over his major travel controversy on last night's Have I Got News for You. At the time of writing, Ian is still trending on Twitter, and even Piers "enjoyed the lacerating".

Meanwhile, Piers' GMB co-host Kate Garraway has been staying strong after her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with the virus at the end of March, and is still in a critical condition.

"Hope has to keep us all going doesn't it?" she wrote on Instagram. "I am having to find new ways of staying strong every day for Darcey and Billy, as I know Derek would want me to. It's not easy but when I think of how hard Derek is fighting and the bravery of all in the NHS it helps."

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

