Piers Morgan among senior executives who authorised Royal phone hacking, court is told

Piers Morgan has repeatedly denied he was aware of phone hacking - David Rose

Piers Morgan was among senior executives at the Daily Mirror who authorised the “systemic” use of private investigators to carry out phone hacking, the High Court has heard.

Mr Morgan has been accused of presiding over the publication at a time when the use of unlawful information gathering techniques was “habitual and widespread” and part of a “flood of illegality” at the paper.

“This flood was being authorised and approved of by senior executives,” David Sherborne said, opening the case for the prosecution at the Rolls Building in central London on Wednesday.

Mr Sherborne, who is representing the Duke of Sussex and other celebrities bringing phone hacking claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), said illegal practices were “going on at an industrial scale across all levels”.

The Duke of Sussex is part of a class action against Mirror Group Newspapers - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

In written arguments, Mr Sherborne said it was “inconceivable” that Mr Morgan and other editors did not know that MGN journalists were instructing private investigators to obtain information through illicit means.

Mr Morgan, who edited the Daily Mirror from 1995 to 2004, has repeatedly denied any involvement in phone hacking.

Unlawful information

Several high-profile figures, including the Duke, are bringing damages claims against MGN over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

According to court documents these practices, carried out for or on behalf of journalists, started in 1991 and continued until at least 2011.

Private investigators were employed by MGN titles the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People – formerly The People, for decades, the court heard.

The scale and extent of the use of unlawful tactics was so frequent they had become an integral part of the publishers “modus operandi” and were the obvious “go to for every story”, Mr Sherborne said.

Mr Sherborne added that everyone from journalists, deputy editors, and editors themselves, including Mr Morgan, were aware of, or used, the unlawful methods. “The systemic and widespread use of PIs by MGN journalists to unlawfully obtain private information was authorised at senior levels,” Mr Sherborne said.

Unlawful information gathering activities were “invaluable and indispensable weapons in the armoury,” Mr Sherborne added. He said that emails among senior executives showed “a very large number of individuals at all three titles” involved in the practices on an “industrial scale”.

Mr Sherborne added that it was “extraordinary” Mr Morgan and senior executives appeared to continue to use private investigators who had previously been convicted of unlawful information gathering in 2000. “Put bluntly, it was worth the risk”, he said.

Rachel Berry

He gave the example of Rachel Barry who was convicted in October 1997 for blagging mobile phone bills and obtaining ex-directory phone numbers for newspapers.

Despite that, MGN titles, including the Daily Mirror, used her services the day after her conviction, it was alleged.

Mr Sherborne said that MGN also continued to use the “notorious” Southern Investigations firm after Jonathan Rees, its founder, was convicted in 1999.

In documents submitted to the court, Mr Sherborne gave further examples highlighting Mr Morgan’s alleged knowledge of the practices. He cited one well-documented example that occurred during the Leveson Inquiry, when broadcaster Jeremy Paxman gave evidence under oath that Mr Morgan told him how to hack phones.

The former Newsnight presenter said it happened at a lunch at which Mr Morgan teased former model Ulrika Jonsson that he knew about her phone conversations with Sven-Goran Eriksson.

In response to Mr Paxman’s evidence to the Leveson Inquiry, Mr Morgan publicly tweeted the words: “Right – that’s the last time I’m inviting Jeremy Paxman to lunch. Ungrateful little wretch.”

The trial, expected to last seven weeks, continues.

