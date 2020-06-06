Piers Morgan admits being pulled over for speeding while rushing to get to charity golf event

Piers Morgan in action during the Hero Pro Am prior to the start of the Sky Sports British Masters at Walton Heath Golf Club on October 10, 2018 in Tadworth, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan has revealed he was pulled over by police for speeding while rushing to take part in a charity golf event.

The Good Morning Britain presenter admits to being “in the wrong” but used the experience to highlight issues of police brutality as he says he was treated with respect and politeness by officers.

Sharing a viral video clip from the US of a black man being arrested after being pulled over for a similar offence, Morgan tweeted: "I was caught speeding today, on my way to the #PPGolf charity day. No complaints, I was late, rushing & in the wrong.

"The police officers who stopped me were respectful, polite & treated me with dignity. This black man got none of those things. What an inhuman disgrace."

The tweet to Morgan’s 7.5million followers received over 4,000 comments and more than 5,000 retweets.

The former Britain’s Got Talent judge took part in the charity day hosted by Paddy Power, alongside golf-loving celebs such Peter Crouch, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp.

On a lighter note, Morgan later shared a clip of himself at the tournament taking a tumble off a chair.

He captioned it: “To everyone desperate for some ‘positive’ news, here’s me falling off a chair today. Hope you enjoy it as much as ⁦@flintoff11.”

To everyone desperate for some ‘positive’ news, here’s me falling off a chair today.

Hope you enjoy it as much as ⁦@flintoff11⁩ did...👇 pic.twitter.com/SYzC3BjLZW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2020

The 55-year-old has been a recent advocate of the Black Lives Matter campaign after the death of George Floyd last month at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

His son Stanley recently attended a protest linked to the movement and Morgan responded to criticism of the decision to say he was “proud” his offspring.

Writing on Twitter he said: “Proud of my son for attending the #BlackLivesMatter protest which he found profoundly inspiring.

“He told me he maintained social distancing as best he could in the large crowd. Not easy given many others weren't, but I'm glad he tried.”